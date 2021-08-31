Orsolini likely to stay at Bologna

With the transfer window into its final few hours, it is looking like Riccardo Orsolini will stay at Bologna and not, as had been speculated, join fellow Serie A side Fiorentina.

The winger has been linked with an exit from Bologna for much of the summer, but talks look to have come to a standstill.

As per La Repubblica Bologna, La Viola have shown their serious ambition in signing the 24-year-old. Perhaps not serious enough as they remain short of the set price tag, the Rossoblu are asking for €15 million and Fiorentina are only willing to offer €12m.

Orsolini has impressed with the Emilian club, becoming one of Bologna’s most important players scoring seven goals and creating three in 34 league appearances during 2020/21.