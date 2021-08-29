Pellegrini leads Roma past Salernitana

Roma maintained their perfect start to life under Jose Mourinho with a 4-0 win over Salernitana at the Stadio Areci in Serie A on Sunday.

Midfielders Lorenzo Pellegrini and Jordan Veretout struck early in the second half, before striker Tammy Abraham opened his account with a goal on 70 minutes. Pellegrini secured his brace late on with a curling effort, as Roma enjoyed a comprehensive win.

The visitors had the best of the first half chances, with Abraham and Gianluca Mancini going close with headers, but couldn’t find a way through a stubborn defence.

Yet within minutes of the restart, the Giallorossi were ahead as Pellegrini fired in from a tight angle after being found by Matias Vina. Roma followed up minutes later with a fine team goal, as slick passing cut through the Salernitana backline for Veretout to tuck home.

Mourinho’s side were in complete control and extended their lead as Abraham swept in a wonderful effort from the edge of the box, before Pellegrini added gloss to the scoreline in style.