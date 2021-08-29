Petagna the hero as Napoli edge Genoa

Date: 29th August 2021 at 8:34pm
defeated by 2-1 at the in a rather challenging contest in one of Serie A‘s Sunday evening games.

Goals came for the visitors through Fabian Ruiz and while the hosts’ goal was scored by Andrea Cambiaso. It was a hard-fought victory for I who were missing their biggest provider and scorer in and Victor Osimhen.

Ruiz broke the deadlock in the 39th minute from outside of the area. His effort would be cancelled by Cambiaso with 20 minutes left.

There had to be a hero and he came from the bench. Substitute Petagna’s header restored Napoli’s lead from a Mario Rui freekick in the 84th minute, providing the winner for Luciano Spalletti’s men.

 

