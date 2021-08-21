Piccoli bags late Atalanta winner at Torino

Homegrown hero Roberto Piccoli netted a stoppage-time winner for Atalanta as they scraped a 2-1 win away to Torino to kick off their Serie A season on Saturday.

When Luis Muriel put La Dea ahead early on it looked as though it was set to be a straightforward evening for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, but Ivan Juric’s Toro made things tough for their visitors.

Substitute and Bergamo-born forward Andrea Belotti levelled with a deflected shot in the second half, only for another Bergamo native to score for his hometown club as Piccoli found himself in the right place at the right time to turn home after being picked out by Mario Pasalic.