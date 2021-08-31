Pjanic to stay at Barcelona, salary a problem for Juventus

Juventus’ hopes of bringing Miralem Pjanic back to Serie A are set to end in disappointment, with the player now unlikely to leave Barcelona despite all parties being wanting to find a deal.

Barcelona have been trying to rid themselves of Pjanic since the transfer window opened. Ronald Koeman has no plans to use the Bosnian, and the player knows that he’s not going to have a part to play this season. It was agreed that the best solution was for the player to leave, but he now appears likely to stay.

Juventus were interested in taking him back to Turin, and negotiations were taking place on Monday until late into the night. No agreement was reached, though.

MARCA have reported that the midfielder’s salary is one of the obstacles in the way of a new club being found, even with Barcelona having agreed to pay part of his salary had he gone to Juventus.

It’s now more likely than not that Pjanic will remain at the Camp Nou after Tuesday’s transfer deadline has passed. Either Barcelona or Juventus would need to make concessions to get any deal over the line now and that looks unlikely with just hours remaining in the window.

Sevilla were also reportedly interested, but they faced the same problems as Juventus.