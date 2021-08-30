PODCAST: Ciao Cristiano, Immobile reigns in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Serie A, but the show must go on and Round 2 of this 2021/22 season was just as fun as the opening set of fixtures, so the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to talk about it all.

Conor Clancy – after having returned to a Serie A stadium this weekend – is joined by Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria to talk through all of the latest action, including the Portuguese’s Juventus departure, but only after discussing their first-ever home loss to Empoli.

AC Milan and Lazio continued to impress in Round 2, as did Tammy Abraham and Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

