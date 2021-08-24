PODCAST: King Hakan and Cristiano’s crisis

Serie A is back with a BANG and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to talk about all of the opening weekend’s action… and boy was there a lot of action!

Conor Clancy is joined by Kevin Pogorzelski, Vito Doria, and, making his full-pod debut, Euan Burns to talk through all of the goals, red cards and controversies that arose as Italian football made an emphatic return.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus are already in crisis, Inter very much aren’t, and Jose Mourinho is up and running at Roma as well.

