PODCAST: King Hakan and Cristiano’s crisis
Conor Clancy Date: 24th August 2021 at 10:30am
Serie A is back with a BANG and the Forza is here to talk about all of the opening weekend’s action… and boy was there a lot of action!

Conor Clancy is joined by Kevin Pogorzelski, Vito Doria, and, making his full-pod debut, Euan Burns to talk through all of the goals, red cards and controversies that arose as made an emphatic return.

Cristiano and are already in crisis, very much aren’t, and is up and running at as well.

