‘Rafael Leao can win the Ballon d’Or’

Alexis Saelemaekers has great belief in teammate Rafael Leao and he believes that the Portuguese starlet can win the Ballon d’Or one day.

The 22-year-old was asked who he considered to be the most talented player at AC Milan and the Belgian international’s choice was a surprising one, to say the least.

“Rafael Leao,” Saelemaekers said to Eleven Sports Belgium. “I have said this to him many times that, if he wants, he can win the Ballon d’Or.”

Saelemaekers then discussed which players performed the best at training and he revealed how impressed he has been with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic as well as Theo Hernandez at Milanello.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic, without a shadow of a doubt,” he said, despite having previously spoken of how tough the Swede can be to train with.

“He is impressive. It does not matter if it is on the ground or in the gym, he always gives 100 percent. Also, Theo is one of those who gives a lot in training.”