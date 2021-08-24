Ramsey out of Juventus and Wales action

Juventus will have to do without Aaron Ramsey for an unknown amount of time after the Welshman suffered a muscular problem during their 2-2 draw at Udinese.

Having seen their Serie A season get off to a disappointing start, with Massimiliano Allegri’s side unexpectedly blowing a two-goal lead to draw, La Vecchia Signora have now been hit with another setback.

Ramsey reported discomfort after the game in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and will now have to wait for more than a week to discover the extent of his injury.

“Due to a muscular problem reported at the end of the match played against Udinese, Aaron Ramsey underwent diagnostic tests at J|Medical this morning,” a Juventus statement read on Tuesday morning, “which revealed a low-grade injury to the adductor major muscle of the right thigh.

“In 10 days he will undergo new exams in order to precisely define the recovery time.”