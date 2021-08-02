Roma consider Borussia Dortmund midfielder Delaney as talks with Arsenal for Xhaka falter

With a move for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka seemingly collapsed, Roma have turned their attention towards Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Delaney.

According to German news outlet Bild, Dortmund are ready to cash in on the Denmark international and are willing to accept offers of €10 million, alerting Roma.

The Giallorossi had been pursuing Xhaka since the start of the transfer window but were unwilling to meet Arsenal’s demands, prompting Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to confirm that the Swiss captain would remain.

Roma will now weigh up an approach for Delaney, with the 29-year-old also being offered a new contract by Dortmund should he wish to remain.

It remains up to Delaney to decide if wishes to make the switch or remain in the Bundesliga, as Roma coach Jose Mourinho seeks to bolster his midfield options.

Delaney joined Dortmund from Werder Bremen in 2018 and has scored four goals in 86 games. He has also represented Denmark on 60 occasions, helping them to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020 this summer.