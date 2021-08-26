Roma join Juventus in pursuit of Witsel

Juventus are no longer the only Italian club linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel, with Roma joining the chase for the Belgian.

Witsel only has a year remaining on his contract with the Bundesliga side and a renewal does not currently seem to be on the cards. This means he could be available on a cut-price deal or on a free transfer next summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, The issue stopping the two Serie A clubs from making a serious approach thus far is his €7 million a year salary. At 32 years of age, Witsel represents a financial risk.

He is however an extremely consistent and reliable presence in midfield that both sides could benefit from.

Borussia Dortmund could stop him from pursuing a move having just sold Thomas Delaney to Sevilla in La Liga for €5.4 million.