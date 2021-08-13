Roma remain hopeful about signing Arsenal midfielder

Granit Xhaka is still a transfer target for Roma despite not being able to negotiate a fee with English Premier League club Arsenal.

The 28-year-old is contracted to the Gunners until the end of June 2023 but new Giallorossi tactician Jose Mourinho is eager for the Swiss international to come to the Italian capital.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal have publicly declared that Xhaka was going to sign a contract extension, but he still has not done so and that has given Roma the belief that they can still lure him to the club.

New Lupi sporting director Tiago Pinto is also looking for alternatives in midfield if they are not able to purchase the Gunners playmaker.

Xhaka’s compatriot Denis Zakaria from German club Borussia Monchengladbach is an option and so is Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Xhaka played a starring role for Switzerland at Euro 2020 and captained the side as they reached the quarter-finals of a European Championship for the first time.