Roma remain hopeful about signing Arsenal midfielder
Vito Doria Date: 13th August 2021 at 6:00pm
is still a transfer target for despite not being able to negotiate a fee with English club .

The 28-year-old is contracted to the Gunners until the end of June 2023 but new Giallorossi tactician is eager for the Swiss to come to the Italian capital.

According to Il , Arsenal have publicly declared that Xhaka was going to sign a contract extension, but he still has not done so and that has given Roma the belief that they can still lure him to the club.

New Lupi sporting director is also looking for alternatives in midfield if they are not able to purchase the Gunners playmaker.

Xhaka’s compatriot Denis Zakaria from German club is an option and so is midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Xhaka played a starring role for at Euro 2020 and captained the side as they reached the quarter-finals of a European Championship for the first time.

 

