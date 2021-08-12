Roma set for Chelsea talks to find Abraham agreement

Roma’s general manager, Tiago Pinto, has been in London on Thursday to hold further talks with Chelsea over a deal for English striker Tammy Abraham.

The Giallorossi and Chelsea, who have just signed Inter’s Romelu Lukaku, seem to be very close in their valuation of the player so it is very possible a deal will be struck.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tiago Pinto is prepared to go as high as €45 million as the fee for Abraham, although that would not be paid until after the one-year loan.

Chelsea wish to include a buy-back clause in the ex-Aston Villa striker’s contract as they still believe he could play a part for the club in the future.

The main issue that Tiago Pinto may have though is that the player is very interested in the interest from Arsenal, despite them being a rival of Chelsea.

Tammy Abraham showed his talent whilst Frank Lampard was in charge of Chelsea, but then fell out of favour under Thomas Tuchel.