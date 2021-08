Roma maintained their perfect start to life under Jose Mourinho with a 4-0 win over Salernitana at the Stadio Arechi in Serie A on Sunday.

Midfielders Lorenzo Pellegrini and Jordan Veretout struck early in the second half, before striker Tammy Abraham opened his account with a goal on 70 minutes. Pellegrini secured his brace late on with a curling effort, as Roma enjoyed a comprehensive win.