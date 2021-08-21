How to watch Sampdoria v AC Milan in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

AC Milan return to competitive action as they kick off their Serie A campaign with a visit to Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Monday.

The Rossoneri enjoyed a fine season last term as they secured qualification for the Champions League, and Stefano Pioli’s side will be hoping to mount a challenge for the Scudetto.

When does Sampdoria v Milan start?

Milan make the short journey south to Genoa on Monday evening, with kick off set for 20:45 CEST (local time).

GMT: 19:45

Eastern Time: 14:45

Pacific Time: 11:45

AEST: 04:45 (Tuesday)

Sampdoria begin life under new coach Roberto D’Aversa and seek to build on a ninth place finish last season, having established themselves firmly in midtable after a dreadful start to the campaign.

Where can I watch Sampdoria v Milan in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Sampdoria v Milan in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Sampdoria v Milan fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Sampdoria v Milan in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Sampdoria v Milan clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Sampdoria v Milan in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Sampdoria v Milan match on Tuesday morning on beIN Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports