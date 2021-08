AC Milan held out against Sampdoria with Brahim Diaz making the difference between the two sides as the Rossoneri won 1-0 on their Serie A opener.

It took Milan just nine minutes to take the lead when Davide Calabria robbed the ball from Tommaso Augello and played it to Brahim. The Spaniard’s low shot should have been saved but crept through Emil Audero’s hands.