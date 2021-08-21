Sampdoria and Genoa fight it out for AC Milan defender

Sampdoria and Genoa fight it out for AC Milan defender
Vito Doria Date: 21st August 2021 at 4:30pm
Written by:

could be on his way out of after four years and he has been linked with spending the 2021/22 season at Ligurian clubs and Genoa.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at but I Ducali did not acquire him on a permanent basis, and with one year remaining on his contract, I have no intention of giving him an extension.

According to Tuttosport, do not want to sell Conti below his market value though and they would prefer either of the Genoese clubs to purchase him outright. If not, Il Diavolo risk losing the right-back as a free agent at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

have struggled to make any major reinforcements to their squad prior to the start of the 2021/22 season but they have sold Czech winger Jakub Jankto to Spanish club Getafe.

Meanwhile, have not acquired outright from and Conti would be his likely replacement.

 

Related articles