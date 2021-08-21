Sampdoria and Genoa fight it out for AC Milan defender

Andrea Conti could be on his way out of AC Milan after four years and he has been linked with spending the 2021/22 season at Ligurian clubs Sampdoria and Genoa.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Parma but I Ducali did not acquire him on a permanent basis, and with one year remaining on his contract, I Rossoneri have no intention of giving him an extension.

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan do not want to sell Conti below his market value though and they would prefer either of the Genoese clubs to purchase him outright. If not, Il Diavolo risk losing the right-back as a free agent at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sampdoria have struggled to make any major reinforcements to their squad prior to the start of the 2021/22 season but they have sold Czech winger Jakub Jankto to Spanish club Getafe.

Meanwhile, Genoa have not acquired Davide Zappacosta outright from Chelsea and Conti would be his likely replacement.