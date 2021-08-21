Sarri off to winning start at Lazio

Lazio started the 2021/2022 Serie A season on the right foot by defeating Empoli by 3-1 at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday.

The hosts opened the scoring thanks to Filippo Bandinelli who was on the end of a counterattack in the fourth minute, but the lead wouldn’t last long as moments later Sergej Milinkovic-Savic levelled.

Lazio’s scorer became the provider as he sent Manuel Lazzari towards the box to put Maurizio Sarri‘s side ahead away to one of his former clubs.

Talisman Ciro Immobile confirmed the win by converting a penalty, which gave Lazio a two-goal cushion that proved insurmountable for the Tuscans.