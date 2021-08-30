Sassuolo v Sampdoria – Serie A Video Highlights

Sampdoria held Sassuolo to a scoreless draw at the Mapei Stadium in one of Serie A‘s early-evening kick offs on Sunday, with Emil Audero earning his wages in an impressive first-half showing.

Audero had to be alert to deny Ciccio Caputo, Filip Djuricic and Giacomo Raspadori in the first half, doing particularly well to keep out the No.9. He had a quieter second 45, though he was still called upon to make an excellent stop to prevent Jeremie Boga from finding the top corner from range.

Sampdoria had a couple of half-chances of their own, but were pinned back in their own half for the most part. Antonio Candreva almost found the net from the touchline and Valerio Verre sent their best chance over the crossbar.