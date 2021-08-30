Sassuolo v Sampdoria – Serie A Video Highlights

Sassuolo v Sampdoria – Serie A Video Highlights
Date: 31st August 2021 at 12:11am
held to a scoreless draw at the Mapei Stadium in one of ‘s early-evening kick offs on Sunday, with Emil Audero earning his wages in an impressive first-half showing.

Audero had to be alert to deny Ciccio Caputo, Filip Djuricic and Giacomo Raspadori in the first half, doing particularly well to keep out the No.9. He had a quieter second 45, though he was still called upon to make an excellent stop to prevent from finding the top corner from range.

had a couple of half-chances of their own, but were pinned back in their own half for the most part. almost found the net from the touchline and Valerio Verre sent their best chance over the crossbar.

 

