Welcome to Forza Italian Football’s live coverage of the Serie A match between Napoli and Venezia which is coming to you from the Stadio Diego Maradona in Naples.

Venezia will play their first Serie A game in 19 years and in their last top flight campaign they lost their opening match 4-0 against Juventus in 2001/02. Napoli meanwhile have won their last four Serie A season openers.

