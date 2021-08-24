Serie A Player of the Week | Round 1

Serie A Player of the Week | Round 1
Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 24th August 2021 at 4:32pm
Written by:

The 2021/22 season began with a new-look defending their title and it was new arrival Hakan Calhanoglu who impressed a reduced capacity Stadio on Saturday evening to be named Player of the Week in Round 1.

After the departure of influential coach and star players and Achraf Hakimi, many questioned how the may cope, but a 4-0 victory over Genoa looks to have dispelled any thoughts that they will not compete for the Scudetto.

Arriving from crosstown rivals this summer for free, the 27-year-old midfielder was clearly already comfortable at and already looked like a vital cog in the machine, delivering the opening goal for from a corner kick on six minutes.

From that moment, the Turkish international went from strength-to-strength and scored with a well-placed shot from outside the box on 14 minutes and gave a wonderful all round performance, that had the 27,402 in attendance delivering a standing ovation when substituted.

 

Related articles