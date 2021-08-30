Serie A Player of the Week | Round 2

Lazio came from behind to defeat Spezia at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening, with hat-trick hero Ciro Immobile rewarded with the Player of the Week award for Round 2.

The Aquilotti took an early lead in the capital through ex-Roma attacker Daniele Verdi, but the 31-year-old Biancocelesti striker equalised almost immediately, before completing his treble before the break.

On five minutes, Immobile ran onto a pass and delicately chipped the ball over the onrushing Spezia goalkeeper and 10 minutes later curled home another wonderful effort from range, to give Lazio a lead they would not give up.

The Euro 2020 winner did see a penalty saved just before half-time, but was lurking at the back post to head home from close range after the corner kick from Luis Alberto had sailed over the heads over the Spezia players.