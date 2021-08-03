Serie A presidents pushing for stadiums at 50 percent capacity

Lega Serie A are hoping to have Serie A stadiums filled to 50 percent of capacity when the 2021/22 season kicks off on the weekend of August 21/22, but club presidents are pushing for a decision to be made soon.

During an assembly on Monday, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis highlighted the need to have a decision made so that clubs would be able to start selling tickets.

Further discussions are scheduled for Wednesday when presidents of the football, basketball, and volleyball federations will meet with Valentina Vezzali – Italy’s undersecretary for sport – with the aim of reaching a decision.

Vezzali, meanwhile, will have to have conversations at government level in order to change the current Prime Ministerial Decree which, in its current form, prevents the filling of stadiums to 50 percent.

According to Corriere dello Sport, though, Green Pass holders are likely to be able to attend Serie A matches next season with stadiums expected to be allowed to be 50pc full. Fans will be seated in an ‘alternating chessboard’ style arrangement.