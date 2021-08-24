Serie A Team of the Week | Round 1

Inter opened their Serie A title defence with a 4-0 victory against Genoa while city rivals AC Milan only needed the solitary goal to defeat Sampdoria.

Juventus drew 2-2 away to Udinese whereas the Rome-based clubs Roma and Lazio earned 3-1 victories against Tuscan sides Fiorentina and Empoli respectively.

Elsewhere, Atalanta earned a 2-1 victory away to Torino, and Bologna came back to win 3-2 against Salernitana.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2021/22 Serie A season. Let us know your thoughts.

Mike Maignan – AC Milan

An impressive Serie A debut from the former Lille goalkeeper. The Frenchman made a few saves but his distribution from the back and ability to run off his line were very impressive.

Milan Skriniar – Inter

The Slovakian was solid defensively and he was also composed when going forward. Opened the scoring after a Hakan Calhanoglu corner.

Luiz Felipe – Lazio

I Biancocelesti opened the season with a victory against Empoli but the Tuscans gave Le Aquile a fright in the second half. Luiz Felipe stood tall with some crucial blocks including a goal-line clearance from Empoli midfielder Nedim Bajrami.

Jose Luis Palomino – Atalanta

The Argentine was a rock in defence, and he was particularly dominant in the air, winning 13 out of 15 aerial duels.

Lorenzo De Silvestri – Bologna

An unusual source for goals, the Felsinei defender was the unlikely hero for his team, scoring twice in their comeback victory against newly-promoted Salernitana.

Sergej Milinkovic- Savic – Lazio

A fine performance in midfield from the Serbian international against Empoli. Scored the equaliser and then supplied an assist for Manuel Lazzari.

Jordan Veretout – Roma

Despite not being overly influential in the construction of I Giallorossi’s play, the French midfielder he demonstrated his uncanny ability make late runs into the penalty area and he was decisive thanks to his two goals in the second half.

Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter

The former AC Milan midfielder played with great spark and panache, passing the ball with great nonchalance. Assisted for Milan Skriniar and then scored the second Nerazzurri goal with a splendid strike.

Tammy Abraham – Roma

Although he did not score, the England international had an impressive Serie A debut. He drew the foul that resulted in Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski getting sent off, and he supplied assists for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jordan Veretout.

Edin Dzeko – Inter

Looked mobile in attack despite his 35 years of age, held the ball up well, and linked up admirably with his new teammates. The third Nerazzurri goal came from his initial shot and then he sealed the victory in the latter stages of the game.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus

The mercurial Argentine provided plenty of invention in the Bianconeri attack and caused plenty of concern for the Udinese defence. Scored the opening goal in the early minutes of the game, supplied the pass for Juan Cuadrado to score the second goal for La Vecchia Signora, and he had other great opportunities to add to his tally.