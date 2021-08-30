Serie A Team of the Week | Round 2

Reigning Serie A champions Inter maintained their winning record with a 3-1 victory against Hellas Verona while city rivals AC Milan demolished Cagliari 4-1.

Juventus suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Empoli, Lazio humiliated Spezia 6-1, and Roma put four past Salernitana.

Elsewhere, Napoli won 2-1 against Genoa, and Sampdoria held Sassuolo to a scoreless draw.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Emil Audero – Sampdoria

The Blucerchiati goalkeeper prevented his team from losing heavily, especially in the first half, and earned the Ligurians an unlikely point.

Ardian Ismajli – Empoli

Juventus had difficulty getting past the Albanian defender and he was also adept at heading away many crosses.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli

Marshalled the defence admirably and he also was important in the construction of play. He completed 66 passes with 32 of them being in the opposition half.

Elseid Hysaj – Lazio

Solid defensively and he timed his runs forward well. Took his chance like a pure striker to score Lazio’s fifth goal and he came close to scoring another one.

Brahim Diaz – AC Milan

His deflection aided Rafael Leao’s shot into the net for the second Rossoneri goal and he assisted for Olivier Giroud’s first for the game. Displayed grace as well as poise in midfield and Gli Isolani were unable to contain him.

Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma

I Giallorossi dominated from start to finish against Salernitana but they had to wait until the second half until they were able to put the ball into the back of the net. Their captain produced a stellar performance, opening the scoring and then grabbing another to seal the victory after Jordan Veretout and Tammy Abraham had also scored.

Luis Alberto – Lazio

Le Aquile annihilated Spezia on Saturday evening and the Spanish midfielder played a fundamental role in securing the result. He supplied three assists and then he scored the sealer with five minutes remaining.

Nicolas Gonzalez – Fiorentina

The Argentinian winger has quickly settled in at Florence and he is an ideal fit for the attacking philosophy of new Gigliati coach Vincenzo Italiano. Dazzled with his pace and energetic running, and he scored his first Serie A goal in style.

Olivier Giroud – AC Milan

In the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the French international has provided a reference point in attack

Ciro Immobile – Lazio

It was a complete performance from the Italian striker, who scored a hat-trick in the first half despite missing a penalty. He was anything but immobile, either dropping back or drifting to the wings to receive the ball, and he timed his runs into spaces with perfection.

Joaquin Correa – Inter

The Argentine made his debut for I Nerazzurri and he played the super-sub role to perfection. Scored two late goals to secure the points against Hellas Verona: his first was a looping header and the second was a low strike after a fine exchange of passes.