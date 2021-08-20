Thorsby nears Atalanta move

Atalanta look set to sign Morten Thorsby with only the final details to be penned, meaning he could be officially announced a La Dea player by the end of Friday.

The Norwegian international has made a big impression on Gian Piero Gasperini after his energetic, box-to-box displays for Sampdoria in the last couple of seasons.

Gasperini sees the midfielder, 25, as perfect competition for his current options in the centre of the park and would provide relief for the likes of Martin de Roon and Remo Freuler, who have played numerous games across all competitions for the last few seasons.

Thorsby will put pen to paper on a four-year deal, with the option of a fifth year should he and the club see fit, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

The Blucerchiati will bank €6 million for the sale of the midfielder, all of which is profit after signing him on a free transfer from Dutch club Heerenveen in 2019.