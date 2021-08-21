Torino v Atalanta – Serie A 2021/22 – Video Highlights

Torino v Atalanta – Serie A 2021/22 – Video Highlights
Date: 22nd August 2021 at 1:07am
Homegrown hero netted a stoppage-time winner for as they scraped a 2-1 win away to to kick off their season on Saturday.

When put La Dea ahead early on it looked as though it was set to be a straightforward evening for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, but Ivan Juric’s Toro made things tough for their visitors.

Substitute and Bergamo-born forward Andrea Belotti levelled with a deflected shot in the second half, only for another Bergamo native to score for his hometown club as Piccoli found himself in the right place at the right time to turn home after being picked out by .

 

