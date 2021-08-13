Tottenham continue Serie A raid, Damsgaard next

Tottenham continue Serie A raid, Damsgaard next
Date: 13th August 2021 at 10:00pm
Written by:

Hotspur are to continue their raid on Serie A by going after ’s Danish sensation, Mikkel Damsgaard.

The impressive 21-year-old midfielder had a great for , scoring two goals in five games, which has only enhanced his reputation throughout the continent.

After signing and Cristian Romero from Atalanta, Spurs still have their sights set firmly on and are willing to pay a hefty fee for Damsgaard, according to La Repubblica.

The Premier League side are in pole position for the youngster and are primed to meet whatever Il Blucerchiati president, , wants for the player.

However, such news would not go down well with Sampdoria supporters who are dreaming of the Dane making big strides next season, possibly even taking the No.10 shirt at the club.

 

Related articles