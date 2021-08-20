How to watch Udinese v Juventus in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Cristiano Ronaldo put an end to rumours about his future recently, and the Portuguese and his Juventus teammates will be looking to win back the Serie A title they lost last season starting away to Udinese on Sunday.

Having been linked with a return to Real Madrid recently, as well as other clubs throughout the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo is now fully focused on the task at hand with Juventus, led by returning coach Massimiliano Allegri.

When does Udinese v Juventus start?

Juventus make the trip across Northern Italy to Friuli Venezia Giulia to face Udinese on Sunday evening, with kick off set for 18:30 CEST (local time).

GMT: 17:30

Eastern Time: 12:30

Pacific Time: 9:30

Udinese themselves will be hoping to move on from a difficult summer, wherein they lost two of their most important players in Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) and Juan Musso (Atalanta).

Where can I watch Udinese v Juventus in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it.

How to follow Udinese v Juventus in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Udinese v Juventus fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Udinese v Juventus in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Udinese v Juventus fixture on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.