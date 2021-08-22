Udinese v Juventus – Serie A 2021/22 – Video Highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus left Friuli-Venezia Giulia frustrated on Sunday evening, drawing 2-2 away at Udinese and seeing the No.7 have a stoppage-time winner ruled out for a marginal offside in their Serie A opener.

Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado put Juventus ahead in the first half and Massimiliano Allegri’s men were coasting at half time. But a penalty from Roberto Pereyra halved the deficit and Gerard Deulofeu levelled late in the 90.

Having been left out of the XI and that sparking rumours about his future, Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench and looked to have won the game in dramatic fashion in stoppage time. A lengthy VAR check, though, ruled that he had ventured into an offside position and the goal was chalked off, forcing Juventus to share the spoils.