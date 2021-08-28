Udinese v Venezia – Serie A 2021/22 – Video Highlights

Udinese got their first Serie A victory of the season after defeating Venezia 3-0 at the Dacia Arena on Friday evening. The Bianconeri’s goals came courtesy of Ignacio Pussetto, Gerard Deulofeu, and Nahuel Molina.

Pussetto opened the scoring on the half-hour mark as a counterattack led by wing-back Molina ended with a cross towards the Argentinian, taking the time to adjust the ball and finding the net comfortably.

The lead was eventually doubled in the 70th minute. Tolgay Arslan recovered the ball and attempted a shot on goal, one that would be saved as Deulofeu made sure to be on the end of the rebound to make it two.

Molina sealed the win in extra time after being teed up perfectly by Jens Stryger-Larsen and finishing well.