Venezia purchase Italian-American starlet from Sporting Kansas City

Gianluca Busio has signed for Venezia after playing for Sporting Kansas City for five seasons.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has scored eight goals and supplied nine assists in 70 competitive matches for the MLS side, and he also featured for the United States at the Gold Cup, which the Americans won 1-0 against Mexico on Monday.

“This is a very proud moment for me and my family,” Busio said on the Sporting KC website.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has made it possible, especially all the people at Sporting KC who have helped me become the player and person I am today.

“Sporting will always have a special place in my heart and I’m grateful to have started my career at such an amazing club.

“The people, the fans, the city—everything about Kansas City was perfect and it will always feel like home.

“This is the next step in my career and I’m really excited to join Venezia.”