How to watch Verona v Inter in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Inter will be hoping to add to their impressive start to the new Serie A season on Friday evening as they travel across Northern Italy to face Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi.

The Serie A champions got off to the best possible start last time out as Simone Inzaghi watched his new side put Genoa to the sword, recording an emphatic 4-0 win at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the 2021/22 season opener.

When does Verona v Inter start?

Inter will want to build on their strong start to the new Serie A season as they take on Verona on Friday evening, with kick off set for 20:45 CEST (local time).

GMT: 19:45

Eastern Time: 14:45

Pacific Time: 11:45

Verona, meanwhile, lost their season opener as Eusebio Di Francesco fell to former employers Sassuolo, and he’ll want to get his first points on the board.

Where can I watch Verona v Inter in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Verona v Inter in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Verona v Inter fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Verona v Inter in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Verona v Inter fixture on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Verona v Inter in the Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Verona v Inter clash on Saturday morning on beIN Sports 2, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports