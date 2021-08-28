Verona v Inter – Serie A 2021/22 – Video Highlights

Joaquin Correa came off the bench to score twice as he made his Inter debut in a 3-1 defeat of Verona in Serie A on Friday evening despite the Nerazzurri having fallen behind early on.

Ivan Ilic made the most of some slack Inter defending in the first half, elegantly chipping Samir Handanovic after the Inter goalkeeper had sloppily misplaced a pass at his feet.

But Lautaro Martinez levelled early in the second half before Correa’s introduction. The former Lazio man then announced himself to his new supporters perfectly with an excellent header to put Inter ahead, before he wrapped up the points with a low shot from outside the penalty box in stoppage time.