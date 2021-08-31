Verona’s Zaccagni is Lazio’s priority

Date: 31st August 2021 at 2:00pm
Written by:

Hellas forward is now ’s primary target this transfer deadline day, with the side looking to bolster Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

The are currently working hard to get to an agreement and bring in the 26-year-old.

According to Il Messaggero, the presidents of the two clubs and Maurizio Setti have been on a phone call to conclude the deal.

The reported fee is €8 million, plus €2m in add-ons. The final obstacle to overcome is around the player’s wages, the offer on the table is a four-year deal with €1.5m per season while Zaccagni is hoping to earn €2m.

 

