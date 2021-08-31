Verona’s Zaccagni is Lazio’s priority

Hellas Verona forward Mattia Zaccagni is now Lazio’s primary target this transfer deadline day, with the side looking to bolster Maurizio Sarri’s Serie A squad.

The Biancocelesti are currently working hard to get to an agreement and bring in the 26-year-old.

According to Il Messaggero, the presidents of the two clubs Claudio Lotito and Maurizio Setti have been on a phone call to conclude the deal.

The reported fee is €8 million, plus €2m in add-ons. The final obstacle to overcome is around the player’s wages, the offer on the table is a four-year deal with €1.5m per season while Zaccagni is hoping to earn €2m.