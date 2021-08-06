Vieri: Inter only won with Conte, Juventus will dominate Serie A again

Christian Vieri has predicted that Juventus will regain their Serie A hegemony and that Inter will not be able to defend their title without Antonio Conte as coach.

The former Juve and Chelsea tactician left after securing I Nerazzurri’s first scudetto since 2009/10 and he has been replaced by Simone Inzaghi.

Meanwhile, I Bianconeri sacked Andrea Pirlo after one season in charge and have brought back Massimiliano Allegri, who had won five Serie A titles when he previously coached La Vecchia Signora.

“Only with Conte could Inter win the scudetto,” Vieri said on his Twitch channel.

“Juve are too strong, and for another three or four years, in my opinion, they will win all the titles.”

Vieri had played for both Juventus and Inter during his football career. He had won the only Serie A title of his career when he played for I Bianconeri in the 1996/97 campaign, and he spent five seasons with Il Biscione, scoring 123 goals in 190 competitive games.