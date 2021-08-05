Vlahovic to turn down offers to remain with Fiorentina

Dusan Vlahovic looks set to turn down a number of suitors in order to sign a new contract with Fiorentina.

The 21-year-old Serb is said to be in the latter stages of renewal talks with La Viola, despite strong interest from the likes of Tottenham. Both Inter and Liverpool have also been touted as possible destinations for the forward.

All that needs to be done is to agree on the formalities, such as the length of the contract and the release clause, according to La Nazione.

The striker had a more than impressive season last term, scoring 21 times and assisting three in 37 games for a Fiorentina side that struggled all season.

Should the player sign a new deal, then any talk of him being Romelu Lukaku’s replacement at Inter, should the Belgian’s Chelsea move materialise, would likely cool off.