Zanetti: Oriali is one of us, Inter have lost a winner and a real man

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti paid tribute to former first-team technical manager Gabriele Oriali, who was relieved of his duties on Friday, just a day before Inter kick off their attempted Serie A title defence against Genoa on Saturday.

The 68-year-old performed this role when Antonio Conte was coach of I Nerazzurri, but he will not be operating in this capacity under new tactician Simone Inzaghi, and he will solely focus on being the team manager for Italy under Roberto Mancini.

“One of us. This is the best way to describe Lele Oriali,” Zanetti said on Instagram.

“‘Thank you’ is not enough for those who for years and for years have shared the world of Inter in every detail and in their daily lives always at their best.

“The Inter fans do not forget who leaves a mark in the history of this club, just as I cannot forget the days, the work, the moments shared with Lele and Antonio Conte in a long, tiring ride, full of obstacles but extraordinarily successful.

“All this with one goal every day: the good of Inter, ahead of anything else.

“Do not cancel all the days together in Appiano, the trips, the joys, the hours shared with Lele first as a player, then as a manager of the club for many years.

“Do not forget the days at work with Antonio Conte for a group that will remain in the history of Inter with an indelible championship.

“The story of Lele Oriali tells it: with great regret we lose a winner, a real man and above all a great Inter fan.

“A huge hug to Lele and a huge ‘good luck’ for the next challenges, the new goals.

“Inter is and will always be your home.”

It has been reported that Suning have been left far from pleased as a result of Zanetti’s words.