Abraham: I already love the Roma fans, I feel like family now

Roma striker Tammy Abraham already feels fully settled in Serie A and hasn’t hidden just how much he loves the club, just weeks after his arrival in the Eternal City.

Abraham got the only goal on Thursday as Roma beat Udinese 1-0, having been seen singing the Giallorossi’s anthem on the pitch at kick-off, only endearing him further to the club’s supporters.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Abraham said after the win over Udinese. “We lost our last game so we knew we had to come out and give the fans a good performance.

“You know how much I love them [the fans] already. They’ve made me feel like family since the first day and I’m happy I can show them my passion, my love for the club and I’m going to carry on doing my best and show[ing] how much I love this club.

“Since I’ve arrived, you can see the fans are very passionate and they love football. The club haven’t always achieved what the fans have wanted them to achieve so hopefully my presence, my goals and my assists can lead us to something special.

“We need the fans on our side and the players need to give the fans what they want to see.”