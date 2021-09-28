Champions League LIVE – AC Milan v Atletico Madrid: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

AC Milan look to bounce back from an opening round defeat in the Champions League when they welcome Atletico Madrid to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday.

A spirited Rossoneri fell to a 3-2 loss against Liverpool but have the chance to secure their first points in Group B against the Spanish champions.

Atletico laboured in a goalless draw against Porto in their opening match and will look to settle some nerves with victory at the San Siro.

Champions League LIVE – Milan v Atletico Madrid – Probable line-ups

Ante Rebic is likely to continue to deputise for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud in attack, whilst Sandro Tonali joins Franck Kessie in midfield. Ex-Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul returns to Italian soil, whilst Atletico Madrid look to Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez for goals.

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Rebic.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; Correa, De Paul, M. Llorente, Carrasco; Griezmann, L. Suarez.

Where can I watch Milan v Atletico Madrid in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Milan v Atletico Madrid in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Champions League fixture between Milan and Atletico Madrid on TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Milan v Atletico Madrid in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Champions League game of Milan v Atletico Madrid on BT Sport ESPN, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the Champions League in 2021/22.

How to follow Milan v Atletico Madrid in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Milan v Atletico Madrid Champions League clash on Stan Sport.