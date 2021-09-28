AC Milan blink first, but Sassuolo are serious contenders

AC Milan became the first of Serie A Femminile‘s front runners to lose their 100 percent record this weekend after they were beaten 2-0 by fellow title challengers, Sassuolo.

The two sides had won all three of their opening games so they knew that this, despite being early in the season, was a vital opportunity to take some points off of a title rival. The game was aired for free in Italy and abroad on La7, as one game per weekend will be all season. Sassuolo took the lead within the first 15 minutes and looked to be the stronger of the two sides through the contest.

The opener was scored beautifully by Kamila Dubcova who collected a deep cross around 12 yards out and hit a half volley over Milan goalkeeper Laura Giuliani. That put the Neroverde on the front foot and they showed the kind of calmness and professionalism that will be key if they are to snatch Juventus’ crown.

That is a huge win for @SassuoloUS over Milan, as the celebrations at full time suggest. Milan blink first in the #SerieAFemminile title race. — Euan Burns (@burns_euan) September 25, 2021

Milan had their moments in the second half but failed to register a shot on target. Valentina Giacinti did everything she could to get the Rossonere firing but nothing would quite come off for Maurizio Ganz’s side. That led to some evident frustration in front of goal.

Just 10 minutes into the second half it was 2-0 to Sassuolo. A neat corner routine led to a cross to the back post which was powerfully headed in by Tamar Dongus.

The main positive for Sassuolo is that neither of their star strikers, Sofia Cantore and Lana Clelland, managed to find the net and they still beat one of the division’s best sides 2-0 away from home.

Piece from the Enzo Ricci earlier. I was blown away by Lana Clelland and could have easily spent the whole game watching her movement alone. She’s a dream and a nightmare. My opening paragraph makes my feelings on her performance clear enough. #SassuoloSamp #SerieAFemminile https://t.co/GUJLOuoPjz — Conor Clancy (@ConJClancy) September 11, 2021

Clelland looked dangerous throughout the match without managing to hit her best, but Cantore turned provider as she played the crosses for both of Sassuolo’s goals.

It was almost an even better weekend for Sassuolo as Juventus were still being held by Empoli up until the final 20 minutes when Cristiana Girelli headed in a winner for the Bianconere. The game was not as one-sided as many may have thought though. Empoli hit the woodwork on two occasions.

A disrupted weekend of Serie A Femminile

Milan vs Sassuolo should not have been the only top-of-the-table clash this weekend. Roma and Inter were due to face each other in Milan as well, two teams with a 100 percent record so far.

Unfortunately, due to some positive cornavirus cases within the Inter camp, the game has been postponed to a later date that is yet to be determined. The official statement from the club did not say who tested positive or how many players or staff it was.

? | COMUNICATO La gara della prima squadra femminile contro la Roma, in programma per domenica 26 settembre, è stata rinviata a data da destinarsi ? https://t.co/QYNokQ8wip — Inter Women (@Inter_Women) September 23, 2021

Bizarrely, that wasn’t the only game to not be completed this weekend. Sampdoria and Pomigliano made it 30 minutes into their clash in Genoa, but the game was then abandoned due to the heavy rain that has fallen in many parts of Italy this weekend.

The game was 0-0 at the time with Sampdoria seeing the best of the action. It is also not yet decided when that game will be resumed.

Lazio Struggle Again

Lazio continued their extremely troubling start to the season by suffering a 6-1 home defeat to Fiorentina, who have been in struggles of their own.

Lazio were promoted to the top division for this season and based on the four games they have played so far, they will be back in Serie B next season. Three teams go down this year rather than the two that were previously relegated, so the risk is even greater.

The Biancoceleste were narrowly beaten by Sampdoria and Inter in their first two matches but have now conceded 14 goals in two matches, losing 8-1 to Milan two weeks ago and 6-1 to La Viola this weekend.

????? ?? ?????! ? Cavalcata vincente e primo goal in questa stagione per Margherita Monnecchi! ?#ForzaViola ? #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/0vjb96AJU7 — ACF Fiorentina Femminile (@ACF_Womens) September 28, 2021

There was a hattrick for Karin Lundin during the match and a brace for Daniela Sabatino. The other goal came from Margherita Monnecchi. Fiorentina will be hoping that this win can kickstart their campaign as they have been very disappointing so far, picking up one win despite being tipped to push for a Champions League spot.

In the fourth and, as it turned out, final match to be played this weekend, Hellas Verona drew 0-0 with Napoli. The Azzurre will be the happier of the two as they are already on four points which gives them a healthy cushion back to Empoli who are on one point and sit in the first of the three relegation spots.

The league returns next weekend and fans will finally have a chance to see Roma and Juventus take on a fellow title contender as they face each other. Elsewhere, there could be another heavy beating as Lazio travel to face Sassuolo.