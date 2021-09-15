AC Milan give everything to lose in Liverpool

A resilient AC Milan lost 3-2 to Liverpool at Anfield in their first Champions League game in seven years on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool started fast, taking the lead in the ninth minute through a Fikayo Tomori own goal. Milan rode their luck as the home team pushed forward and needed Mike Maignan to keep them in the game by saving Mohamed Salah’s penalty.

The Rossoneri sparked to life scoring two goals in two minutes. Ante Rebic bagged the first following some free-flowing play before Brahim Diaz scored the second to turn the game on its head and put the Rossoneri in the lead in the space of a couple of minutes.

Salah equalised after the break though before Jordan Henderson grabbed the winning goal with a shot from distance.