AC Milan go top with win over Lazio

AC Milan secured their third consecutive win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Lazio at the San Siro in Serie A on Sunday.

Strikers Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck for the Rossoneri taking them to the top of the Serie A table, with the former opening the scoring after leading a swift counter attack.

Franck Kessie missed a penalty with the last kick of the first half, but it did not prove costly, as Ibrahimovic returned after a four month injury to converting from a fine Ante Rebic cross.

Milan remained in control for the remainder of the match, sending out a statement to the rest of the league.