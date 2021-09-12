AC Milan go top with win over Lazio

Date: 12th September 2021 at 8:20pm
secured their third consecutive win of the season with a 2-0 victory over at the in on Sunday.

Strikers Leao and struck for the taking them to the top of the table, with the former opening the scoring after leading a swift counter attack.

missed a penalty with the last kick of the first half, but it did not prove costly, as Ibrahimovic returned after a four month injury to converting from a fine cross.

Milan remained in control for the remainder of the match, sending out a statement to the rest of the league.

 

