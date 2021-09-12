AC Milan player ratings: Lethal Leao

AC Milan moved to the top of the Serie A table following an impressive 2-0 victory over Lazio on Sunday evening.

The Rossoneri secured the victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as strikers Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic got the goals, rounding off a complete team performance.

Elsewhere, Franck Kessie missed a penalty in the first half, as Stefano Pioli’s side secured an important win.

Player Ratings:

Maignan 5.5; Calabria 5.5, Romagnoli 6, Tomori 5.5, Hernandez 6; Tonali 6, Kessie 5.5 (60′ Bakayoko 5.5) (74′ Bennacer 6); Florenzi 5.5 (60′ Saelemaekers 5.5), Diaz 5.5 (80′ Toure n/a), Leao 7 (60′ Ibrahimovic 6); Rebic 5.5

Player of the match – Rafael Leao

The Portuguese attacker was in fine form and was a constant threat with his pace down the left hand sided, combining with Theo Hernandez extremely well. He was rewarded with a superb goal, concluding a counter attack that he had started by carrying the ball through the heart of Lazio’s midfield. He then played a one-two with Ante Rebic before slotting the ball into the corner.