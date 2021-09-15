AC Milan player ratings: Magic Mike not enough

AC Milan’s first Champions League game in seven years ended in defeat, losing 3-2 to Liverpool. Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz gave the Rossoneri some hope but Liverpool pegged the Rossoneri back to take the three points.

The Rossoneri can hold their heads high despite the defeat, though, and Mike Maignan in particular impressed for the Italians.

AC Milan player ratings v Liverpool



Maignan 6.5; Calabria 5.5, Kjaer 5.5, Tomori 6, Theo 5.5; Bennacer 5.5 (71′ Tonali 5.5), Kessie 5.5; Leao 6 (61′ Giroud 5.5), Saelemaekers 5.5 (61′ Florenzi 5.5), Brahim 6, Rebic 6 (83′ Maldini n/r)

Player Of The Match – Mike Maignan

The French goalkeeper has carried on his good form since joining the club replacing Gigio Donnarumma. His penalty save in the first half initiated the reaction from his side to go on and score to goals. The ‘keeper is a commanding figure who leads his team with his energy. To his credit, he is quickly becoming a fan favourite with his cat-like reactions and shot-stopping.