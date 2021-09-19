AC Milan Player Ratings: Maignan frustrates Juventus

AC Milan denied Juventus a first Serie A win of the season, but holding their Scudetto rivals to a 1-1 draw at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday night, with Ante Rebic netting a late equaliser in Turin.

The Bianconeri went ahead on four minutes, when Alvaro Morata finished a counter-attack that began with a Rossoneri corner and could scored more during an intense first-half performance, had it not been for goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

With the Frenchman ensuring that it was only 1-0 at half-time, Rebic found himself virtually unmarked on 75 minutes and heading a Sandro Tonali corner kick past Wojciech Szczesny to secure a valuable point.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Maignan 7; Tomori 6.5, Kjaer 6 (35’ Kalulu 6.5), Romagnoli 6.5, Hernandez 6; Tonali 6.5, Kessie 6 (63’ Bennacer 6); Saelemaekers 5.5 (63’ Florenzi 6), Diaz 6.5 (90+3’ Maldini n/r), Leao 5.5; Rebic 6

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – MIKE MAIGNAN

While the former Lille shot stopper found himself picking the ball out of his net within minutes of kick-off, Maignan ensured that the Old Lady did not race into a bigger lead with two impressive saves to deny Morata and Paulo Dybala. With the Rossoneri regrouping at the break to secure a point, began with the speed of thought and commanding performance of the Milan custodian.