AC Milan player ratings: Maldini marks his full debut in style

Daniel Maldini marked his full AC Milan debut in the best way imaginable at Spezia on Saturday, scoring the opener as the Rossoneri claimed three important Serie A points at the Stadio Alberto Picco.

Maldini got the game’s first goal shortly after half time before Daniele Verde levelled. Brahim Diaz arrived from the bench to win it for Stefano Pioli’s side late on.

AC Milan player ratings v Spezia



Maignan 5.5; Kalulu 6 (71′ Calabria 6), Tomori 5.5, Romagnoli 6, Hernandez 5.5; Tonali 6.5, Kessie 6 (81′ Brahim 7); Saelemaekers 6, Maldini 7 (59′ Bennacer 6), Rebic 5 (46′ Leao 6.5); Giroud 5 (46′ Pellegri 5).

Player of the Match – Daniel Maldini

He only played the first hour and the first 30 minutes of that hour were cagey, but Daniel Maldini grew into the game at the end of the first half and got the game’s opener early in the second.

The emotion was clear to see at the Stadio Picco, with Paolo Maldini visibly moved in his position beside the press box, more so when the travelling Rossoneri fans started singing the 19-year-old’s name.