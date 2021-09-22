AC Milan Player Ratings: Theo makes the difference

AC Milan slowly overcame a resilient Venezia side 2-0 at the Stadio San Siro.

Goals from Brahim Diaz and Theo Hernandez were enough to get Milan over the line after a flat team performance with plenty of top quality personnel missing.

AC Milan player ratings v Venezia

Maignan 5.5; Kalulu 5.5, Gabbia 5.5 (59′ Tomori 5.5), Romagnoli 5.5, Toure 5.5 (59′ Hernandez 6.5); Tonali 5.5, Bennacer 5.5; Florenzi 5( 59′ Saelemaekers 6), Diaz 6 (81′ Kessie n/a), Leao 5.5; Rebic 5 (74′ Pellegri 5.5)

Player Of The Match – Theo Hernandez

The attacking full back only entered the pitch on the hour mark but thirty minutes were enough for him to leave his mark on the game. Initially with a superb cross for Diaz to turn home but also claimed a goal for himself hitting the ball emphatically into the bottom corner.

His constant ability to overlap and break with the ball can break through the opposition incredibily quickly. He has established himself a one of the best full backs in the league and tonights performance shows how high his confidence levels are.