AC Milan secure valuable point with late goal against Juventus

Juventus still await a first Serie A win of the season, and will be disappointed that they could only draw 1-1 with Scudetto rivals AC Milan at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday night, with Ante Rebic scoring an avoidable equaliser late on.

The Bianconeri took an early lead on four minutes, when Alvaro Morata delicately finished a counter-attack that started with a Rossoneri corner and would have been rewarded further, for an intense first-half performance, had it not been for Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

On 34 minutes, though, the Diavolo suffered a further blow, as defensive lynchpin Simon Kjaer was forced off with a muscle injury. However, after the break, Juventus faced a much more resilient looking Milan, with Fikayo Tomori returning to the centre of defence from right-back.

The Old Lady would regret their inability to put a bigger lead between themselves and the Rossoneri when previously dominating, when Rebic rose virtually unmarked to head a Sandro Tonali corner kick past Wojciech Szczesny with 15 minutes to go.