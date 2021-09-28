AC Milan stunned by late Atletico Madrid comeback

A stoppage time Luis Suarez penalty saw Atletico Madrid come from behind to beat AC Milan 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, minutes after Antoine Griezmann had equalised against the 10-man Rossoneri.

Milan were fired up in the first half and broke the deadlock within 20 minutes, as a corner fell to Brahim Diaz and he showed quick feet to tee up Rafael Leao for a rifled effort. However, the Rossoneri were left reeling as Franck Kessie was dismissed on the half hour mark after collecting a second yellow card for a late tackle, having earlier been booked for a cynical pull.

With a numerical advantage, Atletico pushed for an equaliser and Suarez dragged a header wide from close range after the break, whilst Geoffrey Kondogbia drilled a powerful shot into the side-netting.

However, with only five minutes of normal time remaining Milan were finally undone, as substitute Griezmann met a Renan Lodi header across goal with a wonderful volley to draw Atletico level.

Milan were struggling to contain the Spanish champions and were dealt a sucker punch deep into stoppage time, as Pierre Kalulu handled in the box. Despite a lengthy VAR check, Luis Suarez made no mistake from the spot to hand Atletico victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.